Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Lowered Position by $12.83 Million; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $328,244

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 98,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 287,061 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.42 million, down from 385,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 1.94 million shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates by 18,342 shares to 70,704 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.