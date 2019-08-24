Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Cut Stake by $3.88 Million; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Cut Entegris (ENTG) Stake by $4.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 136,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.96M, down from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 595,393 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 30,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 516,188 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.07M, down from 546,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Camping World Breaks Down After Q2 Earnings Miss: Wall Street Reacts – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (NYSE:PNW) by 7,200 shares to 376,696 shares, valued at $36.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 347,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 1.55M shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 0.04% or 919 shares. Ptnrs Grp Inc Ag reported 5.45% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cidel Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.48% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt owns 5,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Advsr Limited Partnership holds 14,850 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 20,215 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.09% or 3,798 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.93% or 56,126 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.05% or 24,295 shares. Bahl & Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.59 million shares. State Teachers Retirement System has 0.19% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 278,013 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 26,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Entegris Inc (ENTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris (ENTG) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.