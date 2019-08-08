Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Cut Its Stake by $54.64 Million as Stock Value Rose; Navigators Group (NAVG) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Investment Counselors Of Maryland Decreased by $551,862 Its Stake

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 426,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 688,376 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.11 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 2.38 million shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 7,998 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 280,066 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57M, down from 288,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 6,904 shares to 226,909 shares, valued at $10.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 475,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp owns 2,291 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Miller Howard Investments New York holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 568,511 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 42,450 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt And Co Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 1,198 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Webster Financial Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tcw Grp Incorporated holds 0.13% or 104,908 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Co stated it has 105,317 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Guardian Trust invested in 693,746 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Cleararc Capital invested in 10,067 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division owns 65,673 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. Another trade for 18,350 shares valued at $2.26M was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 36,495 shares to 920,395 shares, valued at $24.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jernigan Capital Inc by 16,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,049 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

