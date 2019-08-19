Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Decreased Its Position; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $15.41 Million as Shares Declined

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 62.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 57,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, down from 92,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $142.84. About 37,021 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 63,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 256,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.31M, down from 320,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $198.1. About 285,364 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,800 shares to 27,428 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 101,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares to 374,183 shares, valued at $30.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 183.43 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.