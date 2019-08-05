Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Peconic Partners Decreased Its Holding; Universal Ins Hldgs (UVE) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (UVE) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 28,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The institutional investor held 23,330 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 51,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 165,763 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $133.86. About 492,585 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold UVE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 25.10 million shares or 2.94% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Investment Management owns 152,400 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. James Investment invested in 0.05% or 22,690 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,449 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Citigroup has invested 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Products Partners Limited Liability Company holds 21,868 shares. Renaissance Gp Lc holds 0.02% or 12,838 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 802,003 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 40,365 shares. 451,459 were accumulated by Geode Management. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 41,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.07% or 173,811 shares. Stadium Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.45% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Argi Inv Serv Lc owns 10,495 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 1.71M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Twst.com published: “Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.: Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Insurance Holdings Announces New $40 Million Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 40,452 shares to 43,552 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silverbow Resources Ord by 13,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Ord (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $828,403 activity. Wilcox Frank had bought 700 shares worth $22,537 on Monday, March 4. 3,000 shares valued at $86,739 were bought by DOWNES SEAN P on Friday, June 14. Donaghy Stephen also bought $630,000 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) on Wednesday, March 6.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS had bought 16,300 shares worth $2.08M on Tuesday, July 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia owns 1.62M shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Winfield Assoc has 19,962 shares. Wetherby Asset, California-based fund reported 5,554 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 70,581 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 393 shares. 47,200 are owned by Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Cambridge Invest Advisors holds 0.04% or 31,588 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 220,255 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.64% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Com (Wy) has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Eastern Bank holds 0.14% or 16,769 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank holds 0.56% or 266,016 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Inc has 708 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp holds 49 shares.