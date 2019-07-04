Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreased Stake; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Decreased Golar Lng Limited Com Stk Usd1.00 (GLNG) Position by $2.22 Million; Share Price Declined

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Limited Com Stk Usd1.00 (GLNG) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 105,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,405 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, down from 581,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Limited Com Stk Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 340,903 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,072 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67M, down from 305,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 772,918 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com by 36,005 shares to 273,376 shares, valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveperson Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 327,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:GS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS also bought $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 49,359 shares to 80,156 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 56,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

