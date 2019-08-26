Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreased Its Stake by $415,671; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Declined While 1832 Asset Management LP Has Boosted by $3.06 Million Its Position

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 105.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 53,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 104,474 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 50,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 1.96M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Price for Grasberg Interest Not Yet Decided; 23/03/2018 – Rio Tinto sees iron ore market to stay balanced through 2019 -exec; 13/05/2018 – Sipa Resources Says Farm-in Deal Signed With Rio Tinto, Valued at up to Circa US$59M; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO – ENTERS INTO BINDING AGREEMENT WITH GLENCORE FOR SALE OF ITS ENTIRE INTERESTS IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND VALERIA COAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Jean-Sébastien Jacques, CEO, Rio Tinto; 11/03/2018 – Indonesian Steps Up for Rio Tinto Coal, Bids Ready; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 24/03/2018 – Trade tensions have risen significantly between the U.S. and China, but common sense will ultimately prevail between the two countries, according to the chief of major mining company Rio Tinto

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 302,072 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67M, down from 305,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.75 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 75,780 shares to 118,009 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 25,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vermont-based Company Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dumont Blake Investment Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 5,685 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,654 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 730,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 1.47M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Asset One Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Citizens Bankshares & Company owns 4,091 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 1,088 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Lp owns 14,850 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,129 shares. Tobam owns 40,674 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 1.23% or 48,328 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 261,235 shares. Advisory Service owns 4,510 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 4,685 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 10,302 shares to 24,008 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 24,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,017 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

