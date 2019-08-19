Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Janney Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $541,184; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Market Value Rose, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Decreased Holding

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 5.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85M, down from 7.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 3.17 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 4,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 156,750 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06M, down from 160,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $144.06. About 273,120 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.36M for 9.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Capital reported 429,601 shares stake. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 91,541 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bartlett & Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 9,201 shares. Artemis Investment Llp has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 604,058 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has 892,931 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 810,300 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc has 596,711 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 7.68M shares. Fragasso Grp reported 26,543 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). The North Carolina-based Smith Salley & Associate has invested 0.21% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ameritas Invest reported 0.01% stake. Ferguson Wellman Management stated it has 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 96,128 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH) by 23,393 shares to 35,576 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 216,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB).

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington (HBAN) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Huntington’s (HBAN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,880 are owned by Davis Selected Advisers. National Registered Investment Advisor reported 4,840 shares stake. Stifel has 1.06 million shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 30,874 were accumulated by Three Peaks Mgmt Llc. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 198,391 shares. Rex Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,950 shares in its portfolio. 1.01M were reported by Eagle Asset Management. Us Commercial Bank De has 0.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 411,814 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Secs has invested 0.55% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Glob Investors invested in 0.29% or 7.27 million shares. Lasalle Inv Management Securities Ltd Llc invested in 510,992 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund has invested 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL) by 7,602 shares to 498,161 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Spon Adr (NYSE:BP) by 13,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).