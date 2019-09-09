Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Its Stake; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Increases Stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 90.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 3.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 8.07 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.65M, up from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.64M market cap company. It closed at $7.36 lastly. It is up 53.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 5,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 7,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 977,830 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fourpoints Invest Managers Sas has invested 34.4% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Panagora Asset owns 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 1,400 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 829,700 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 209,396 shares. Prudential reported 416,645 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 5,354 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 300 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 77,900 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 54,548 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 142,694 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 157,914 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.48 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 617,615 shares to 278,648 shares, valued at $24.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 5.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.06M shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14,156 shares to 68,571 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler invested in 214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Spc Finance Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,740 shares. 112,924 were reported by Highstreet Asset Management. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). World Asset Mngmt owns 33,407 shares. Capwealth Advsr Llc invested in 55,221 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Intrust Savings Bank Na has 2,463 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cornerstone holds 23,000 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.10M shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.42 million shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh holds 0.02% or 13,865 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 93,932 shares. Eastern Natl Bank owns 16,769 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 26,338 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.