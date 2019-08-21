Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.19 Million as Share Price Rose; Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Shareholder Meditor Group LTD Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 5.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.55% . The institutional investor held 420,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 6.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Celldex Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.0115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2885. About 21,724 shares traded. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has declined 67.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDX News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/04/2018 – Celldex’s METRIC Study in Metastatic Triple-negative Breast Cancer Does Not Meet Primary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 9,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 28,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $145.15. About 42,503 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 34,711 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 93,932 shares. Moreover, Utd Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 123,258 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 282,433 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 95,172 shares. Private Harbour Investment Management And Counsel Lc reported 1.38% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 8,262 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 17,683 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ajo Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Glenmede Co Na accumulated 32,586 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 1,515 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Associates.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares to 95,608 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.