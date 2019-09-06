Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.19 Million as Market Value Rose; Tiverton Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) by $918,554 as Market Valuation Declined

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 9,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 28,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $146.12. About 356,910 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 10,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 11,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 21,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 189,195 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Fin Lc has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21,061 shares. 1.48M are owned by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Regions Financial reported 103 shares stake. Tudor Et Al reported 13,906 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Natl Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 6,170 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 4,406 shares or 0% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 35 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Com invested in 1.53 million shares. Vanguard holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 10.73 million shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability holds 374,966 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 32,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.88 million for 12.34 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18,494 shares to 29,785 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Trust Advsrs owns 53,209 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.02% or 2,193 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 60 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0.03% or 2,451 shares in its portfolio. 3,435 were accumulated by Ipswich Investment Management Inc. Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 82,500 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 4,403 shares. 105,525 were reported by De Burlo Gp Inc. California-based Private Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 17,683 are held by Sumitomo Life. Fca Tx has 2,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 28.67 million are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 34 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 88,512 shares to 248,378 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).