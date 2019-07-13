Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $395,008 as Share Price Rose; Tesla Motors (TSLA) Holder Tanaka Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11 million shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $245.08. About 9.20M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 04/04/2018 – Tesla’s Battered Bonds Rally After Company Says It Doesn’t Need To Raise More Money This Year — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Regulators were “unhappy” that Tesla made public information about the fatal crash of its Model X vehicle on Autopilot last month; 28/03/2018 – Gigafactory on the block if Tesla gets into trouble; 11/05/2018 – Tesla says top vehicle engineer Doug Field is ‘taking time off’ amid Model 3 production woes; 03/04/2018 – TESLA STILL TARGETS OUTPUT RATE 5K UNITS/WK IN ABOUT 3 MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Crash involving Tesla causes traffic on SB Highway 101 in #MountainView; 29/03/2018 – Gregory Vousvounis: Tesla Learns About Reflexivity; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk fires back at report that a Tesla Model 3 shakeup is underway; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: Doubled Weekly Model 3 Production Rate During 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Tesla: Time to Replace Elon Musk with Alfred P. Sloan? — Barrons.com

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares to 48,610 shares, valued at $86.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. Shares for $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $13.90 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon. Shares for $305,420 were sold by Guillen Jerome M. Shares for $4.40M were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B on Monday, January 28.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.