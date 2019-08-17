Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose; Premier Asset Managment Has Cut Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $587,806

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.14M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 7,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 17,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 24,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 7.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 A MODERATE ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASE OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA: Evobrutinib Study Looked at Multiple Sclerosis; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares to 48,610 shares, valued at $86.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 41,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is Rolling Over – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De has 14.01 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Osterweis Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 245,214 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated reported 2,471 shares. Amica Retiree accumulated 1,902 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 6,289 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Research Glob Investors has 0.29% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 7.27 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 3,955 shares. Bb&T Securities has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Huntington National Bank holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 266,016 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 558,610 shares. Greenwich Investment Mngmt accumulated 1,675 shares or 0.23% of the stock. California-based Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Edgemoor Inv Incorporated has 2.13% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 126,642 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,091 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 402,321 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 2.33 million shares. Moreover, Tctc Limited Liability Corp has 0.93% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 206,148 shares. 7,040 are held by Main Street Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northrock Partners Ltd Company holds 3,508 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Camarda Fin Ltd invested in 2.62% or 16,503 shares. Parkside Natl Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 15,664 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,532 shares. The Maryland-based Family Firm has invested 0.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Regentatlantic Capital holds 0.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 95,708 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 43,130 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested in 0.23% or 35,557 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield has 1.43% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 42,359 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.24% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 477,479 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “High Hopes and Expectations for Merckâ€™s First Investor Day in Years – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck’s Stock Signals Bearish Warning Signs – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Jobs! Gardasil maker to bring 425 jobs to Triangle region – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 36,515 shares to 420,115 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.