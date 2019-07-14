Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding by $395,008 as Stock Value Rose; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 2.27M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 28/04/2018 – India’s ldea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Vodafone Group tipped to show strong full year earnings; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – EMBARGOED-Fuse takes Fidelity funding to expand its bite-sized learning system; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.13 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “City Office REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schwab U.S. REIT ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Raises Dividend By 33% – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Top REIT Realty Income Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS also bought $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,685 are owned by Dumont Blake Invest Limited Liability. Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 6,262 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 115,050 shares. Moreover, Horan Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.55% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Peconic Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 82,500 shares. Whittier Trust Com accumulated 819 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.1% or 124,985 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Securities Inc has 0.12% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.38% or 1.97M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability invested in 356,673 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 12,795 shares. 14,624 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Moreover, Thomas White Ltd has 0.13% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 5,650 shares. 118,762 are owned by Mackay Shields Lc.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares to 850,690 shares, valued at $71.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX) by 2,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,789 shares to 4,939 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 89,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).