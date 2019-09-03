Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Cut Its Holding by $395,008 as Valuation Rose; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 2.07 million shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

