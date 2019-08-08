Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Element Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.35 Million as Valuation Rose; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Upped Stake in Green Dot (GDOT)

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 87.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 26,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 30,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $140.44. About 773,835 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 59.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 179,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 481,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.21 million, up from 302,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 39.72% or $18.77 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 7.39 million shares traded or 973.35% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 114,474 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 9,897 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd has 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 25,326 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 104,900 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp accumulated 270,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Communication Na has 4,211 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research holds 6,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Ltd Partnership reported 80,289 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications, New York-based fund reported 137,506 shares. Guggenheim Cap owns 11,842 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Com has 15,249 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Co owns 35,176 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). D E Shaw And Co has 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 442,460 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 48,125 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $57.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 52,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,980 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. Another trade for 16,300 shares valued at $2.08 million was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Growth Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.68% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pnc Fincl Ser Group has 50,046 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 4,864 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 19,796 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Intact Invest Management invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Scott Selber Inc owns 15,573 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Artemis Management Llp invested in 1.63% or 1.10M shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 9.11M shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 4,043 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company holds 0.3% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 17,683 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications reported 0.07% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 416,666 shares. First Foundation owns 1,616 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.69% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 4,935 were reported by Greenleaf.

