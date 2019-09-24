Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.02 Million as Stock Rose; Telemark Asset Management Has Upped Wayfair (W) Position by $14.60 Million as Share Value Declined

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 7,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 161,555 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.06M, down from 169,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $142.35. About 1.23M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.40 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $116.04. About 1.91M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 4,665 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 2,310 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt accumulated 827,169 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Gideon Cap Incorporated invested in 0.38% or 8,366 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp has 10,005 shares. 7,269 were accumulated by Cibc Bancshares Usa. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Lc has 0.29% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.11% or 1.79 million shares. Miller Howard Investments Ny reported 528,461 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The West Virginia-based Security Natl Trust has invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Campbell Co Inv Adviser Ltd Co accumulated 2,784 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has 0.09% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 20,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Closing of Sale of Assets to Hospitality Properties Trust – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT announces 100% lease up at Anthem Marketplace Property – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected October 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shareholders Booked A 10% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 29,010 shares to 51,823 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 8,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Utah Retirement reported 11,463 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 65,003 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated invested in 4,542 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset accumulated 2,937 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Prudential Fincl Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,180 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3,248 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 28,066 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 182,289 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prescott General Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19.69% or 3.52M shares in its portfolio.