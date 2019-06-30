Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Bank Of America Has Boosted Position by $1.79 Billion; Mad River Investors Has Decreased Dish Network (DISH) Stake by $304,575 as Share Value Rose

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 824200.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 14.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.01 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 billion, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 3.63 million shares traded or 102.84% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 1.78 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox invested in 0.74% or 28.37 million shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 26,723 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 407 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.05% or 6,445 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 718,670 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 109,377 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 3.02M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.06% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 372,132 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Inc reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Eagle Capital Mngmt Lc has 12.47 million shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Management accumulated 11,464 shares. Btr Cap reported 0.05% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 14.77 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since December 31, 2018, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.00 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of stock.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 7,332 shares to 54,920 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (WDIV) by 22,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,297 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Lc reported 20 shares. Motco owns 78,956 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 8,845 are held by Tower Bridge Advsr. Davenport Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 384,673 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Caprock Gru Inc invested 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 730,000 shares. 1,895 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Atlantic Union Financial Bank, Virginia-based fund reported 54,090 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 19,900 were reported by C Gp A S. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 99,802 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Citizens Bancshares & Tru Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,091 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.11% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 315,369 shares.