Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Value Rose While Tcw Group Increased Its Holding; As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stock Rose, Lafitte Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $888,251

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 104,908 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 1.55M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 23,136 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,683 shares to 16,416 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,579 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).