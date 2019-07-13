Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Value Rose While Skylands Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increased Its Position

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 138.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,451 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 4,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 5,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.16M, down from 413,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11 million shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 42,450 shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 5,554 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Co invested in 3,427 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited has invested 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.16% or 15,519 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps reported 1.96% stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 603,609 shares. M Hldgs holds 1,944 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability Co accumulated 27,550 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 170 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Company, California-based fund reported 8,700 shares. National Pension Ser holds 0.21% or 431,904 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0.17% or 865,023 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. Shares for $2.26M were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,000 shares to 24,925 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Hospitality REIT Has Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How To Look At Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,040 shares to 263,829 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,475 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Shares for $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 11, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Merck – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Aetna Uncertainty Is Keeping CVS Stock Way Undervalued – Investorplace.com” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup July 12 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Inc holds 339,184 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Osborne Prns Management Lc owns 123,507 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Lc has 0.77% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nbt Bancshares N A New York owns 46,979 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Norinchukin Bancorp The, a Japan-based fund reported 313,280 shares. Tdam Usa owns 42,167 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Colrain Limited Company has 98,625 shares. 3,350 were accumulated by Bristol John W And Company. The Florida-based Cap City Tru Fl has invested 0.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinnacle Prtn Inc has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Enterprise Fincl Services holds 4,810 shares. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,326 shares.