Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Value Rose While Shell Asset Management Co Boosted Position by $537,160; Tenaris (TS) Holder Westwood Global Investments Increased Its Holding by $2.27 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31M, up from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 2.49 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 4,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 62,932 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20M, up from 58,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 1.48M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tenaris Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tenaris Convenes General Meeting of Shareholders NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 6,580 shares to 213,585 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 47,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,297 shares, and cut its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.