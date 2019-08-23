Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Value Rose While Nli International Has Raised Holding; Sessa Capital Im LP Holds Position in Entercom Communications (ETM)

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 1.03 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 69.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 38,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 94,480 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 million, up from 55,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.93. About 1.19 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCP, Inc.: Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit MTA REIT Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Proposed Sale of Assets for $2.4 Billion – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Ins Tx owns 65,105 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Atria Invs Lc owns 36,017 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 746 were reported by Shelton Capital Management. Scholtz Ltd has invested 3.81% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Spectrum Mngmt Gru reported 14,689 shares stake. Shine Advisory Services owns 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,088 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 364,091 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Greenleaf stated it has 4,935 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 9.54 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 19,104 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 55,280 shares to 277,250 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 22,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,330 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.74 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MTCH, NEWR, SEDG and WW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Exxon Mobil, CVS Health, Teva Pharma – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson MX Announces Launch of BuyerAssistâ„¢ for Local Radio – PR Web” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 10,149 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 70,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Llp owns 43,750 shares. Moors Cabot Inc holds 390,710 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 331,120 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Phocas Financial invested in 485,382 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Teton Incorporated holds 78,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ws Mngmt Lllp reported 446,981 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 69,245 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank reported 1,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody State Bank Tru Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Venator Cap Mngmt reported 450,000 shares.