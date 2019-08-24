Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Price Rose While United Asset Strategies Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.01 Million; Usa Financial Portformulas Has Upped Position in Exelon (EXC) by $1.39 Million

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 365.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 27,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 35,517 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.86M shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,713 shares to 95,216 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 27,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ComEd Employs Hundreds of Goats as Safer, Lower-Impact Way to Clear Vegetation – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.