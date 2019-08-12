Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position Has Raised by Atria Investments Llc; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 215,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 2.51 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.23M, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 904,875 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 36,017 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 30,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.63 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 66,534 shares to 20,079 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 8,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,996 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70M for 6.26 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.35 million shares to 13.25M shares, valued at $1.21B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 708,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).