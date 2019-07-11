Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Market Valuation Rose While Peconic Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $1.28 Million; Guinness Asset Management LTD Lifted Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $2.27 Million

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 276,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, up from 223,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 3.75 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 378,338 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt holds 66,907 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Oarsman, Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,780 shares. Howard Capital Management owns 13,315 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company reported 1.29 million shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP holds 250,687 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Management has 16,939 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 7.34 million shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meridian Investment Counsel reported 10,654 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 151,575 shares. Bryn Mawr accumulated 119,396 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 7.24 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 8,230 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 543,240 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR also bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, February 8.

