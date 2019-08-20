Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Market Valuation Rose While Peconic Partners Has Increased Position; As Green Dot (GDOT) Shares Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lowered Holding by $4.30 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 71,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The hedge fund held 88,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 160,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 648,340 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $144.86. About 1.01M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc owns 3,295 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs invested in 8,700 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.32% or 300,000 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.47% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 12,795 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 4,165 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Raymond James Financial Advsrs reported 115,878 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Lc invested 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Chevy Chase Holding Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 346,543 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 47,453 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sun Life Fincl holds 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 708 shares. Skylands Capital Limited owns 7.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 407,475 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 23,000 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, City has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 121,478 shares to 641,501 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 176,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Green Dot? – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Two River Bancorp leads financial gainers, UMH Properties and eXp World Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Apple’s New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot – Benzinga” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 372,406 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 28,422 shares. Blair William & Il has 7,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 31,150 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has 442,460 shares. Synovus Financial owns 36,292 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,629 shares. 91,650 were accumulated by Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Liability. Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Vaughan Nelson Management Lp reported 481,660 shares. 4.45M are owned by Vanguard. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Prudential owns 56,548 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us owns 594,820 shares. Bluecrest Management has 6,774 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.