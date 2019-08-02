Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $94.08 Million as Shares Declined

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 2.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 7.84M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.86M, down from 10.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 5.24M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 8,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 402,558 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.53 million, up from 393,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $134.53. About 557,092 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Many Global Investors Fail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 59,815 shares to 359,055 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Financial Bank Corporation invested in 79,851 shares or 0.05% of the stock. British Columbia reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Exane Derivatives reported 1,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 3,955 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,069 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Co holds 128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 385,746 were accumulated by Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 6.16M shares. First Western Capital Management stated it has 2,564 shares or 4.67% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability reported 1.22 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Caprock Group, a Idaho-based fund reported 3,798 shares. Private Harbour Mngmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Company owns 10,412 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT: Dividend Sustainability Is Still An Issue – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.