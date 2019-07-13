Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder United Asset Strategies Cut Position by $6.01 Million as Stock Rose; Institute For Wealth Management Cut Stake in Total S A (TOT) by $462,660 as Shares Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11 million shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,674 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 15,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 2.18M shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO REJECTS IDEA OF CEILING OR FLOOR FOR OIL PRICE; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LNG MKT GETTING GLOBAL; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 28/04/2018 – Times of Oman: Libya raised no objections over Waha deal, says Total CEO; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Fincl Bank In holds 0.04% or 6,396 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Cypress Mngmt Llc (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 20 shares. 6,605 were accumulated by Opus Capital Group Limited Co. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 694,504 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 83,749 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Inc has 0.43% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 790,249 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 176,926 shares stake. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moors And Cabot holds 0.04% or 4,616 shares in its portfolio. Middleton And Inc Ma owns 0.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,359 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sandler Cap Mngmt reported 4,300 shares. Motco reported 1.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,713 shares to 95,216 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 19,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. 350 shares valued at $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,438 shares to 4,763 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).