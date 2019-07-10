Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Stake by $54.64 Million; Kdi Capital Partners Has Raised Dollar General (DG) Position by $724,115 as Stock Price Declined

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 426,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 688,376 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.11M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.32. About 1.36M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 137,814 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, up from 131,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 1.44M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29,603 shares to 35,442 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 13,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,859 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp holds 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 254,060 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 126,525 shares. Osterweis Mgmt owns 174,390 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.22% or 1.20 million shares. First Personal holds 818 shares. 23,022 are held by Covey Cap Advsrs Limited Company. 146 were accumulated by Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Cornerstone Inc invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 2.68M shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma has 509,881 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 5,922 shares. Natixis holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 215,358 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 13,900 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Cambridge Invest Research invested in 0.02% or 21,559 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,043 are held by Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Cleararc Cap holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 10,067 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 60 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,500 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.31% or 6.16M shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 3.00 million shares. Blair William & Il reported 163,976 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 198,057 shares. Ajo LP holds 90,930 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation reported 77,562 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,162 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.28% or 20,215 shares. Iberiabank owns 4,403 shares. First National Bank & Trust holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 30,799 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 6,904 shares to 226,909 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 127,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. $41,283 worth of stock was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8.

