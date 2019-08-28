Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder North American Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.58 Million; As Toll Brothers (TOL) Market Valuation Declined, Qs Investors Has Increased Position by $1.42 Million

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 12,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 47,605 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 35,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $147.6. About 285,210 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 39,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 188,579 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 149,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 174,114 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 16,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 169,234 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 40,300 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Parkside Finance Bankshares Tru holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.1% or 1.67M shares. Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md holds 29,090 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 19,233 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 1,363 shares. Tcw Inc reported 0.04% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Principal Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Fisher Asset Management reported 461,007 shares. 17,180 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 76,065 are owned by Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Llc. Great Lakes Advsr holds 258,332 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 29,215 shares to 53,985 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,144 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Svcs Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 75 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.12% or 845,038 shares. 141,295 are held by Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc Incorporated. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.22% or 98,642 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.09% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 10,875 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd has 48,763 shares. Peconic Prtn Lc reported 82,500 shares stake. Andra Ap stated it has 48,400 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Reaves W H & reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). North American invested in 47,605 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Yorktown Rech accumulated 0.07% or 1,600 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 2,161 shares.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,180 shares to 50,988 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 13,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,554 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

