Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Linscomb & Williams Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $483,966

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 1,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 2,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, down from 4,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $371.18. About 1.12M shares traded or 26.01% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 4,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 36,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, down from 40,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.70 million shares traded or 51.81% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 6,517 shares to 67,187 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 19.58 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 19,811 shares to 226,230 shares, valued at $31.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX).