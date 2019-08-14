Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Linscomb & Williams Boosted Holding by $474,853 as Shares Rose; Denali Advisors Trimmed Its Lincoln National (LNC) Stake by $945,400 as Market Value Declined

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 40,586 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 36,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 1.71M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 129,100 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 145,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.99 million shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,000 shares to 17,331 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,430 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Inv stated it has 8,966 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,673 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Laffer Invests holds 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 3,110 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.90M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co invested in 168,082 shares. North Star Corporation accumulated 0% or 130 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 534,457 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Texas Yale Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 22,960 shares. Veritable Lp reported 11,868 shares stake. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 20,067 shares. Raymond James And invested in 1.55M shares or 0.3% of the stock. 30,874 were reported by Three Peaks Capital Mgmt. 15,995 were accumulated by Argent.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc. by 270,100 shares to 849,300 shares, valued at $16.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local fintech company sold to American City Business Journals – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lincoln Financial examines costs associated with aging – Triad Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial Group Again Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 481,737 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers owns 108,952 shares. Leavell Inv Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 13,327 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 580 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Cadence Cap accumulated 3,449 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd reported 19,830 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 17,055 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 7,104 shares. Moreover, Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 48,320 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Invesco Ltd invested 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).