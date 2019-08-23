Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Hilltop Holdings Has Lifted Its Stake by $562,991; Friess Associates Has Lowered Its Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 4,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 17,394 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 12,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $146.35. About 1.38 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 30,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 634,373 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, down from 664,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $0.275 during the last trading session, reaching $4.185. About 2.52 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3,457 shares to 45,443 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting GLUU Put And Call Options For September 20th – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Growth Titles Aid Glu Mobile (GLUU) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision’s (ATVI) Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Weak Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co accumulated 18,856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 200 are held by Toth Fin Advisory. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co Ltd reported 76,204 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 448,298 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 1.23M shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 21,194 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.13% or 294,802 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 796,238 shares. Scholtz & Llc holds 0.08% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 11,430 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 90,200 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Willingdon Wealth reported 440 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 10,912 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 204,780 shares to 29,551 shares, valued at $68,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 28,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,725 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).