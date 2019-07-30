Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Fulton Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake by $349,377; Block H & R (HRB) Market Valuation Rose While Hamlin Capital Management Lifted Position

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,368 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 27,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.05. About 746,986 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 151,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 397,121 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM SALE; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&R Block to Release Fiscal Third Quarter Results March 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “H&R Block announces passing of co-founder, Henry W. Bloch – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Self-employed tax advice available to H&R Block online filers – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “H&R Block Completes Acquisition of Wave Financial – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H&R Block data shows taxes down 25 percent due to TCJA impact – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Management holds 0.11% or 11,676 shares. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 16,543 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.34M shares stake. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has 3,979 shares. Hl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,527 shares. Moreover, Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.23% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 229,559 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 36,793 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Continental Limited Liability Corp has 1.87% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Eqis Capital Management has invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 394,172 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 148,908 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 7,424 shares to 218,106 shares, valued at $34.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 50,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.62M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Fds Inc (PCBIX) by 26,283 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $31.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Investors by 73,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTSAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co accumulated 0% or 122 shares. Victory Capital holds 0% or 7,703 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.45% stake. Lifeplan Financial Inc invested in 30 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 8,129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 397,129 shares. Westwood Grp Inc holds 0.99% or 745,996 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 44,365 shares. Roosevelt Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested in 2.25% or 141,295 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 346,543 shares. Tcw Gp owns 104,908 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.35% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 115,050 shares. Df Dent And Inc invested in 58,216 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 168,082 are owned by Qs Limited Liability Company.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.