Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Ems Capital LP Lowered Stake by $395,008 as Market Value Rose; Marcato Capital Management LP Boosted Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Stake

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.02M shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.75M market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 76,411 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Opus Group Ltd owns 6,605 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Prns owns 1,831 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Communication Mi Adv reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Vantage Invest Limited holds 65,561 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.05% or 4,256 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc accumulated 0.18% or 1.51M shares. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 5,949 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 26,338 shares. Fairview Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.57% or 83,749 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation holds 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 2,291 shares. Asset Management has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ubs Asset Americas holds 2.17 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 91,941 shares.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. $2.26 million worth of stock was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares to 177,443 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).