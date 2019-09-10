Crown Castle Intl New (Call) (CCI) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Lowered Position as Stock Value Rose; Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $475,000 as Valuation Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Call) (CCI) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 49,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.84M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 1.53 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 88,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 5.46M shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fca Corp Tx reported 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 7,374 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ftb stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Interest Ca has invested 3.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.18% or 9.54 million shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 43,494 shares. Grassi Inv has 8,966 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability owns 3,931 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Btr Mgmt Inc reported 2.54% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dumont & Blake Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.31% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Guggenheim Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 101,910 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital has 0.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 335,703 shares to 796,303 shares, valued at $47.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Com Limited has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Chase Counsel reported 30,850 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 13,949 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 17.86 million shares. Piedmont Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 25,284 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 392,513 shares stake. Caymus Capital Ptnrs Lp reported 786,315 shares. The New York-based Int Group Inc has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 98,320 are owned by Stifel Fincl. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd holds 0.19% or 14.04 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp reported 16,934 shares. King Luther Mngmt holds 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 43,830 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

