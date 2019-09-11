Crown Castle Intl Co (CCI) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Raised Holding; As Deere & Co Com (DE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake by $2.90 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Co (CCI) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 484,396 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.63 million, up from 478,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.32. About 2.31 million shares traded or 27.80% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 89.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 238 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345,000, down from 2,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 2.66 million shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Investment Corp by 18,670 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $26.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,925 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc’a’ (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 14,340 shares. Intact Investment Management invested 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sarl owns 30,790 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 0.97% or 94,480 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 178,833 shares. Architects Inc owns 191 shares. Conning holds 0.03% or 7,641 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers has 137,880 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 7,442 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.1% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wade G W And stated it has 0.85% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Davenport & Ltd Co reported 0.61% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc owns 0.18% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.51 million shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 90,930 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability accumulated 3.90 million shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 15,455 shares to 277,324 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR) by 11,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

