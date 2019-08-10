Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Valuation Rose While Avalon Advisors Cut by $625,792 Its Position; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Chilton Investment Co Has Lifted Stake

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 4,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 201,952 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.85 million, down from 206,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.51M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 5,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 437,736 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.99M, up from 432,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 57,893 shares to 35,022 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 218,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,066 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wendy’s Banks on Unit Expansion & Technology Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lee, Wrangler jeans maker Kontoor beats profit estimates as cost cuts pay off – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “India raises cost of refinery project with Aramco by 36% – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Legg Mason’s (LM) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Down – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Germany’s Continental seeks cost cuts as Q2 profit drops – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

