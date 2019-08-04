Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stock Value Rose While Cim Investment Mangement Decreased Its Position by $564,864; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Share Value Declined While Css Has Lifted Holding by $1.58 Million

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 50.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 8,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.43M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Css Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR) by 20,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (KRE).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,725 shares to 14,543 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 793 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 730,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Artemis Llp reported 1.63% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cidel Asset Management owns 2,236 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa invested in 6,741 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability holds 2,682 shares. Hartford Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 100,515 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 0.13% or 163,976 shares. Webster Bankshares N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 180 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc invested in 2.13% or 126,642 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Skylands Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 407,475 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 1.48% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fil Ltd holds 0.04% or 216,913 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 2,328 shares.