Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake Maintained by Prudential Plc; Lsv Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Entergy (ETR) as Market Valuation Rose

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) by 259.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 363,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 503,867 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.50 million, up from 140,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 977,830 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Entergy Corporation (ETR) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 616,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 5.69M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544.25 million, down from 6.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Entergy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 1.78M shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 05/03/2018 ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $78; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invs has invested 2.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 2,942 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fil Limited reported 216,913 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 64,900 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Rex Capital Advsr Limited Company, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.08% or 2,463 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 47,079 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust holds 819 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt And Research has 0.07% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,600 shares. Lasalle Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,660 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 280,844 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 169,355 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.24 million shares to 11.09M shares, valued at $535.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,144 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 44,400 shares to 735,614 shares, valued at $50.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 387,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $448.52M for 12.51 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Utility Stocks Hitting New Highs – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entergy: A Reliable Performer Investing Sluggishly – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Entergy Corp (ETR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.