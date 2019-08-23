Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Shares Rose While Fairview Capital Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holder Timber Hill Has Raised Position

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 2.46M shares traded or 66.64% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 35,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 83,749 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, down from 119,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 1.42 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corp.: My Game Plan For August – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – PSEC – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital +1.5% after fiscal Q3 NII beats – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Corp.: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment reported 12,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nordea has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Concorde Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 52,300 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 153,390 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Van Eck Corp stated it has 1.99 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 1,270 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 118,975 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc invested in 11,000 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 11,408 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Raymond James Services Inc stated it has 201,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Limited Liability accumulated 29,939 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has 72,540 shares. Timber Hill Lc has invested 0.75% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Co has 1,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9 are owned by Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department. Mariner Ltd Com reported 21,948 shares. Architects holds 191 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 3.00M shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated owns 104,908 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ajo LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Howe & Rusling has 393 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,515 shares. 3.46 million were accumulated by Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corp. Services invested in 0.04% or 1,319 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,176 shares. 112,924 are held by Highstreet Asset.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Srt Tr (SJNK) by 25,075 shares to 69,500 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 18,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Barclays Int’l Tb Etf (BWX).