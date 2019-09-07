Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $1.28 Million as Stock Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Holding by $37.20 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52 million, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 941,190 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 73.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, down from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 67,985 shares. Tiemann Investment Limited Company invested in 1.18% or 873 shares. 9,989 are owned by Hardman Johnston Glob Limited Liability Com. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Co accumulated 292 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 3.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,000 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,748 shares. 6,260 are owned by Crossvault Capital Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Partner Investment Management Limited Partnership has 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 610 shares. Blue Edge Llc reported 2,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.63% or 8,689 shares. Ci Invests invested in 82,267 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd holds 465 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 1,282 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk stated it has 509,449 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 1.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,482 shares to 17,982 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $31.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 555 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 145,655 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Retail Bank accumulated 18,422 shares. Sun Life Inc holds 708 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insurance has 0.59% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 391,624 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.03% or 7,641 shares. Korea holds 0.3% or 519,466 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.44% or 40,586 shares. Prtnrs Gp Hldgs Ag holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 310,301 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 169,355 shares. 240,814 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Plc. Texas-based Doliver Lp has invested 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.