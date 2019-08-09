Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Share Value Rose While Cim Investment Mangement Has Lowered Its Holding by $564,864; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Value Declined While Stephens Decreased Its Holding by $1.12 Million

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 50.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 8,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.1. About 107,468 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 62,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 263,127 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 325,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 438,966 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy; 22/03/2018 – BALESH SHARMA TO BE CEO OF IDEA-VODAFONE MERGED INDIA ENTITY; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality probe into Vodafone and Three; 09/05/2018 – Champions league Colao takes Vodafone […]; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXEC CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Worldwide Gp Hldg A S stated it has 19,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 10,176 were accumulated by Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Doliver Advisors Lp holds 0.1% or 2,001 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0.23% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 65,673 shares. Westwood Group Inc Inc holds 0.99% or 745,996 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 29,454 shares. Allstate reported 33,882 shares stake. Atria Invests Ltd Llc invested 0.2% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Interest Sarl invested in 0.49% or 30,790 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 649,340 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 104,349 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 74,007 shares. Payden & Rygel has 123,180 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18.04M shares. Art Advisors Limited accumulated 4,500 shares.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Outlook For Camping World Holdings – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,274 shares to 31,083 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 92,694 shares to 724,317 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).