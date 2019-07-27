Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Share Value Rose While Cim Investment Mangement Decreased Its Position by $564,864; Wendys Co (WEN) Valuation Rose While Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 50.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 8,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.02M shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 81.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 95,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,233 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 117,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 3.12M shares traded or 23.78% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S ON TRACK TO REMODEL ABOUT 10% OF GLOBAL STORES THIS YR; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Plans Smaller Building Design Options for Franchisees; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S ANNOUNCED 2020 GOAL OF OPENING OVER 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $0.55 TO $0.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Wendy’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEN); 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES 1% NET NEW UNIT GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA THIS YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.14 per share. WEN’s profit will be $39.22 million for 27.87 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Llc accumulated 583 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 109,714 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0% or 16,787 shares. Vanguard has 0.01% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 17.20 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 173,451 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,883 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 26,341 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 5,068 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 232,278 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 123,495 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Federated Investors Pa holds 232,341 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 540,749 shares to 853,840 shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 375,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. The insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26 million.

