Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Share Value Rose While Avalon Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $870,534 as Stock Price Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 65.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 20,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,008 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 31,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 4.13 million shares traded or 12.49% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 4,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 201,952 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.85M, down from 206,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $125.48. About 4.06M shares traded or 124.52% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.99 million for 6.56 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “NRG Energy Inc.: NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Reliant Launches New Digital Platform to Improve Ease, Convenience for Millions of Texas Renters – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 10,558 shares to 26,676 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 70,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Creative Planning owns 8,095 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 30,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,380 were reported by Glenmede Com Na. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 0.06% or 60,475 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Addison Capital Company accumulated 9,095 shares. 23,947 are held by Verition Fund Management Ltd. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability accumulated 15,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgewater Lp owns 222,507 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Exane Derivatives accumulated 25,223 shares. Redwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 45,042 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. On Friday, February 8 HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 93 shares. Intact Management reported 47,200 shares. Waratah Cap Advsr Limited reported 119,347 shares. Rampart Investment Llc invested in 18,671 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Lc holds 30,874 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Vantage Partners Limited Co holds 0.78% or 65,561 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company reported 45,000 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Company Inc holds 0.07% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 48,400 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 924 shares in its portfolio. 5,237 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co. C M Bidwell Ltd reported 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 79,219 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zacks Inv reported 537,691 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings.