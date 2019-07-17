Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Position Lifted by Capital Growth Management Lp; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Stake in Facebook (FB) Raised by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52M, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 1.20 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 5,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,357 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 26,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: EU Parliament says Facebook CEO Zuckerberg has agreed to testify on personal data in Brussels; 14/05/2018 – New Scientist: EXCLUSIVE: Huge new Facebook data leak exposed intimate details of 3m users; 23/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Tesla and SpaceX Facebook pages have been deleted following this tweet from @elonmusk. More to com; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce…; 21/03/2018 – The Little Regulator at the Heart of Facebook’s Big Data Dispute; 22/03/2018 – BRITISH POLICE OFFICER DEVELOPED MINOR SYMPTOMS DUE TO CONTACT WITH OBJECT THAT HAD SECONDARY CONTAMINATION AFTER SPY POISONING – DAILY MAIL NEWSPAPER; 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal:; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: As Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies to Congress, Senators Markey and Blumenthal Introduce Privacy Bill of Rights; 27/03/2018 – Three users of the Facebook Messenger app sued Facebook on Tuesday in a class action suit, and asked for unspecified damages

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $31.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Wi reported 3.22% stake. Congress Asset Com Ma reported 411,814 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Grp Inc has 0.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 183,368 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Liability Com has 48,763 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 1.06 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Da Davidson & holds 19,011 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 18,308 shares. American Asset Mngmt invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Amer National Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.34% or 4,840 shares. Waratah Cap Advsr Limited reported 119,347 shares. Connable Office invested in 27,678 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank owns 54,090 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc accumulated 5.91M shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Com holds 0% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 220,000 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc accumulated 0.08% or 750 shares. Hightower Tru Service Lta reported 33,948 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co holds 77,836 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 1,441 shares. 116,110 are owned by Tiger Management Limited Company. Mcrae Cap reported 0.32% stake. Millennium Lc has invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 91,318 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 1.08 million shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt reported 6,693 shares stake. New Hampshire-based Harvest Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roanoke Asset Management New York holds 2.55% or 32,867 shares. 2,458 are owned by Driehaus Cap Limited. Paradigm Asset Management holds 0% or 1,400 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 68,134 shares to 490,102 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,891 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP).