Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Position Has Raised by Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Boosted Its Stake in Cerner (CERN) by $304,323

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 49,041 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 36,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $146.07. About 1.60 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 1.66M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Conning accumulated 13,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jnba Fin Advsr owns 644 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0.02% or 1,982 shares. Everence Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 9,173 shares. Smith Moore & has 8,256 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Meeder Asset reported 68,130 shares stake. 7,670 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 223,137 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd has 217,114 shares. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Axa has invested 0.12% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.1% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Co by 81,552 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $34.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 1,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,938 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Westpac Bk has 237,971 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 48,328 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 69,977 shares. Davenport And Limited Co accumulated 384,673 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated has 0.34% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,840 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 32,586 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability holds 10,316 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 80,000 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 4,165 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 5,237 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd has invested 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Whittier Communication has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 819 shares. Rex Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,000 shares.

