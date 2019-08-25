Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holder Wedbush Securities Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; Scott & Selber Trimmed Its Position in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) as Share Price Rose

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 13,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.75 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $270.44. About 428,273 shares traded or 15.04% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire 31-Community Manufactured Housing Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 331 shares to 7,606 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Sector Energy Select (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Llc owns 8,951 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.73 million shares. 7,448 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fairview Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 83,749 shares. Advisor Prns Lc holds 0.14% or 8,673 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree has invested 0.21% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,875 shares. 119,347 were accumulated by Waratah Capital Advsrs. Moreover, Art Advsr Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,500 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Limited has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund owns 8,262 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 0.1% or 6,679 shares. Appleton Ma has 0.34% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.