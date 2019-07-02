Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position by $1.55 Million as Stock Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Its Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,041 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 36,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 2.24 million shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 12,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,954 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, down from 238,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 7.94M shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29. 169,096 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 173 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 249,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ALLETE’s Unit Signs Power Sales Agreement With Smithfield – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Surprise Coming for Starbucks (SBUX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Robust Sales Growth Makes These 5 Stocks Worth Buying Now – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors May Find Wendy’s (WEN) Appetizing Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 28.96 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,383 were reported by Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Vestor Capital Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 34,157 were accumulated by Altfest L J & Com. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated reported 59,509 shares. 203 are owned by Td Capital Limited. Park Avenue Securities Limited Com invested in 9,904 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marietta Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,498 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,900 shares. Moreover, Hamel Inc has 1.78% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 19,121 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tradition Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.07% or 3,320 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 11,157 are held by Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Co.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,618 shares to 5,023 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Co by 78,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate Etf.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. 350 shares valued at $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial invested in 3,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial reported 0% stake. 130 are held by North Star Investment Mgmt. Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 24,368 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,001 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 2,176 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.55% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 100,515 were accumulated by Hartford Investment Mgmt Communication. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation holds 484,396 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 2,471 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Ltd accumulated 44,787 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 315,369 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.