Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holder Laffer Investments Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; Parametric Portfolio Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.08 million, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 112,045 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 610,718 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.65M, up from 608,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $327.7. About 89,071 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors by 6 shares to 2,145 shares, valued at $2.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc by 43 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,304 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Communication Limited Co. Country Tru Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 101 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 165 shares. Ubs Oconnor stated it has 5,600 shares. 103,300 were accumulated by Capital Limited Ca. Miles Capital stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 80,681 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability has 900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com reported 4,600 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 115,878 shares. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.48% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 48,763 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 17,683 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 43 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc has 2,163 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283.

